South Korea's UNESCO-listed "getbol," or tidal flats, are expected to receive an expanded World Heritage designation, adding coastal wetlands in Yeosu, Goheung and Muan in South Jeolla Province; Seosan in South Chungcheong Province, heritage authorities said Friday.

The Korea Heritage Service said the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the advisory body on natural heritage to UNESCO's World Heritage Committee, has recommended the inscription of "Getbol, Korean Tidal Flats PhaseⅡ."

The recommendation will be reviewed at the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, scheduled to be held in Busan in July. Sites recommended for inscription are typically approved unless objections are raised.

Korea's tidal flats were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2021 for their "complex combination of geological, oceanographic and climatologic conditions that have led to the development of coastal diverse sedimentary systems."

The site hosts high levels of biodiversity, with reports of 2,150 species of flora and fauna, including 22 globally threatened or near-threatened species.