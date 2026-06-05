Nvidia CEO to meet Lee Sang-hyeok at T1's Basecamp before pork belly dinner with Korean business leaders

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will head straight from the airport to a Seoul gaming cafe Friday to meet Faker, the League of Legends icon he once cheered for from the stage.

Huang, set to land at Gimpo International Airport at around 1 p.m., will visit T1 Base Camp, a "PC bang," or internet gaming cafe, run by esports organization T1, according to industry sources — making the gaming powerhouse his first stop ahead of a dinner with the country's top business leaders.

There he will meet all five starters of T1's League of Legends roster: captain Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok — widely hailed as the greatest player in the game's history — along with Choi "Doran" Hyeon-joon, Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon, Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan and Ryu "Keria" Min-seok.

Huang has made no secret of his affection for Korean gaming culture, which he credits with helping build Nvidia's graphics chip empire. During his last visit in late October, he chanted Faker's name onstage and said there would be no Nvidia today without PC games, PC bang and esports.

The basement venue near Hongik University Station, decked out in T1's red, black and white, opened in May 2023 as the team's first fan-facing gaming space.

In the evening, Huang is expected to move on to Hyeongnim Jeoyo, a "samgyeopsal" (grilled pork belly) restaurant just 400 meters from T1 Base Camp, for a dinner with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver founder Lee Hae-jin.

Over samgyeopsal and soju, the group is expected to discuss cooperation across AI semiconductors, robotics, physical AI and AI data center infrastructure.

The trip will mark Huang's first visit to Korea in about seven months.