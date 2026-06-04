South Korean stocks fell Thursday, snapping a three-session winning streak and retreating from record highs as investors locked in profits. The local currency fell sharply against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index dropped 162.08 points, or 1.84 percent, to close at 8,639.41.

Trade volume was moderate at 431.77 million shares worth 46.2 trillion won ($30.2 billion), with winners slightly outnumbering losers 446 to 444.

Institutions and individuals bought a net 1.81 trillion won and 5.01 trillion won, respectively. Foreigners alone sold a net 6.95 trillion won, extended their selling streak to a 19th consecutive session.

On Tuesday, the Kospi closed above the 8,800-point mark for the first time, driven by gains in technology stocks. The local stock market was closed Wednesday for the elections.

The index opened lower Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street amid concerns that an escalation in hostilities between the United States and Iran could dim prospects for a peace agreement.

"The Kospi came under pressure from profit-taking as concerns grew that the recent rally had become overheated," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daeshin Securities.

In Seoul, large-cap shares closed lower.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics went down 2.5 percent to 351,500 won, while its rival chipmaker SK hynix went down 2.63 percent to 2,298,000 won.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 3.98 percent to 700,000 won, and electronic components maker Samsung Electro-Mechanics lost 5.35 percent to 1,716,000 won.

Samsung Life Insurance went down 8.75 percent to 438,000 won following the previous session's sharp gain.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,529.7 won against the US dollar at 3:30 p.m., down 13.7 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)