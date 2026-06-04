North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a newly opened nuclear material production facility and called for a faster expansion of the country’s nuclear arsenal, state media said Thursday.

The move appeared to be the latest indication of Pyongyang's intention to press ahead with its weapons program despite international pressure.

The Korean Central News Agency said Kim visited the facility on Wednesday, accompanied by senior officials from the ruling Workers’ Party’s munitions industry department and the country’s nuclear weapons institute.

According to KCNA, Kim reviewed newly introduced production processes, operating targets and production plans.

Kim said North Korea’s capacity to produce weapons-grade nuclear material had more than doubled over the past five years under the guidance of the ruling party’s Central Committee, according to KCNA.

He also said the party had adopted a new five-year plan to strengthen the country’s nuclear forces, including expanding nuclear material production and increasing the number of nuclear weapons in North Korea’s arsenal.

North Korea has repeatedly described its nuclear weapons program as a deterrent against the US and its allies. Kim, according to KCNA, said nuclear weapons were essential to protecting the country’s security, interests and right to development, citing what he called a long-term confrontation with hostile forces.

KCNA also reported that Kim presided over a separate meeting on strengthening the country’s nuclear forces. At the meeting, he said North Korea had updated “important figures” related to its nuclear activities and had set out the sequence and safeguards for what he described as a plan to expand the national nuclear force “exponentially.”

Kim called the measures a milestone in advancing North Korea’s nuclear capabilities and said Pyongyang would act more decisively to defend its sovereignty and national security.