'Every director and writer seems to see a different face in me,' says the star behind 'Colony,' 'We Are All Trying Here'

The first half of 2026 saw Koo Kyo-hwan everywhere.

Previously a fixture of South Korea's independent cinema, the actor transitioned this year into a highly bankable mainstream lead, headlining a trio of tentpole projects that showcased his chameleon-like range.

The 43-year-old actor's box office momentum began in late 2025 with "Once We Were Us." It pulled off a major market upset by unseating James Cameron's sci-fi epic "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at the Korean box office, subsequently holding the number one spot for four consecutive weeks into early 2026.

He maintained the visibility by pivoting to TV, starring in the JTBC tentpole "We Are All Trying Here." Written by acclaimed scribe Park Hae-young, the sentimental human drama quickly topped Netflix's local charts, garnering critical praise for his performance as Hwang Dong-man — a failed filmmaker consumed by anxiety and complexes.

Capping off his biannual run just weeks after "We Are All Trying Here" premiered was his venture into a vastly contrasting genre — "Colony," a zombie thriller directed by genre specialist Yeon Sang-ho.

The film has also emerged as a major box-office success. It was the fastest Korean release of the year to surpass 2 million admissions, earned a Midnight Screenings slot at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and ultimately led to Koo's debut on the Croisette.

Evaluating the recent reception of his works, Koo maintained a pragmatic focus on the audience connection.

"Ultimately, actors make projects to reach audiences," Koo said during a press interview held on May 28. "That's why the response to 'Colony,' 'Once We Were Us' and 'We Are All Trying Here' has been so rewarding. It gives me strength and reassurance."

When pressed on how he navigates such disparate character transformations, Koo likened his approach to acting as a narrative guide.

"I think of myself as a kind of Tinker Bell inviting audiences into the worlds of filmmakers and writers," said Koo.

According to him, music helps a lot with morphing into disparate personas.

"I have a habit of listening to music on the morning of a shoot, almost as if it's a character's personal soundtrack. When filming episode 11 of 'We Are All Trying Here,' I listened to 'If.' During 'Colony,' I listened to the acoustic version of Radiohead's 'Creep.' The music I hear before filming, the production design on set and the chemistry with fellow actors all influence my performance."

Compared with the characters Koo portrayed earlier in 2026 — particularly Hwang Dong-man in "We Are All Trying Here," a deeply flawed yet oddly compelling figure — his latest role in "Colony" may initially seem more straightforward. As Seo Young-chul, a cold-blooded terrorist who engineers an evolved strain of the undead, he appears driven by a chilling desire to eradicate humanity for seemingly flimsy reasons.

Yet Koo argued that the character is far more complex than he first appears, with layers that may reveal themselves upon repeat viewings.

"Seo Young-chul is a character who dreamed of complete understanding and was ultimately devoured by that desire," he said. "He approaches the story intending to become an obstacle in Kwon Se-jung (Jun Ji-hyun)'s path, but I hope audiences interpret him in many different ways. There are clues throughout the film. Was he really vaccinated? If viewers revisit some of his early actions and lines on repeat viewings, I think they'll discover new layers."

The nuanced characterization was shaped by a fluid collaboration with director Yeon ("Hellbound," "Train to Busan"), whom Koo credited with striking a productive balance on set.

"The appeal of working with Yeon is the balance between creative freedom and stimulating challenges," Koo noted.

"On the first take, I try to bring as much of the character as possible, and then he refines it with incredibly precise direction. I'm simply the source material. More than 80 percent of Seo was created by the director. The character didn't have much dialogue, but the screenplay's descriptions were extremely detailed and gave me many clues. It was a fascinating process, operating within both freedom and structure."

This philosophy aligns with Koo's broader view of the acting craft as an inherently collaborative, director-driven medium. "Actors are always the ones being chosen," he said.

"A performance changes depending on the director and even the cinematographer's framing. That's why it's important to meet as many writers and directors as possible and exchange ideas. Transformation belongs as much to those collaborators as it does to the actor. What matters most is simply being yourself."

Looking ahead, Koo's upcoming slate signals a continued presence in high-stakes productions, including collaborations with industry heavyweights: "Parasite" star Song Kang-ho in comedy drama "Gardeners" and mystery thriller "White Blast" with Kim Yun-seok.

Concurrently, Koo is set to reengage with audiences from behind the camera with the feature film "Your Country."

The project is a co-directing effort with filmmaker Lee Ok-seop, his long-term creative and romantic partner since 2013, with whom he also operates the independent filmmaking collective 2x9HD. Written and directed by the duo, the upcoming film is slated to star Koo alongside Jang Do-yeon and Kim So-jin, and is targeting a release later this year.

Regarding his dual identity as a filmmaker, Koo noted that he aims for an approachable, grounded tone in his directorial efforts. "I hope audiences watch my films and come away feeling like they'd want to share a beer with me," he said.

"Many of the filmmakers I admire inspire that exact feeling. I watch their work and think, 'I'd love to sit down and have a beer with that person.'"

Ultimately, Koo prioritizes artistic longevity and the collaborative process over commercial metrics or strict image management.

Expressing a general indifference toward his public persona, he stated, "I hardly even look in the mirror. I'm not particularly interested in my image. Every director and writer seems to see a different face in me."

Rather than focusing on immediate box office returns or viewership ratings, his aim remains focused on executing long-tail character studies that retain their resonance with audiences long after the initial theatrical or streaming window closes.

"If I want to avoid regret, I have to love my work and my characters first," Koo said. "Once a film is completed, it belongs to the audience. Our job is simply to deliver it to them. Results aren't something I can control, so I try to love the process before anything else."