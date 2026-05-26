Stars Go Youn-jung, Koo Kyo-hwan and the ensemble cast shared their thoughts on the drama’s message of empathy, loneliness

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here,” led by Hallyu stars Go Youn-jung and Koo Kyo-hwan and penned by acclaimed writer Park Hae-young, whose previous credits include beloved K-drama touchstones “My Mister” and “My Liberation Notes,” recently concluded its run after resonating with audiences through its portrait of deeply anxious individuals searching for meaning and connection.

Anchored by Park’s distinctly lyrical and sentimental dialogue, the series explored themes of empathy and solidarity among people carrying profound emotional wounds.

Below is an interview distributed by JTBC, featuring the ensemble cast reflecting on their connection to the characters and the drama’s central message.

Koo Kyo-hwan, who transformed the desperately self-loathing Hwang Dong-man into a uniquely comedic character, stated, “Reading reviews from viewers I’ve never even met, I suddenly realized, ‘A part of me exists there too.’” Reflecting on the drama’s message of turning the shared pain of sadness, hurt and worthlessness into solidarity, he ended with the phrase, “All for One, One for All.”

Go Youn-jung, who portrayed Byun Eun-ah — a woman fighting the trauma of abandonment since age nine while striving to become a strong woman despite suffering nosebleeds from stress — recalled, “I learned so much filming alongside my senior actors, and there were so many wonderful lines that I filmed with a truly happy heart.”

She added, “I sincerely thank everyone who watched the show,” before offering encouragement to her character: “Eun-ah, you worked so, so hard. From now on, I hope only good things come your way, equal to all the hardship you endured. I hope your life is filled only with peace.”

Oh Jung-se, who portrayed Park Kyung-se, a successful man constantly battling inferiority and insecurity, shared, “I was excited to be part of such a precious project, happy while filming it, and now deeply saddened to let it go.” He continued, “Thanks to working with such precious people, I think this year will remain a truly meaningful one,” expressing gratitude to both his colleagues and viewers for helping him rediscover his own sense of worth.

Kang Mal-geum, who delivered a wide-ranging performance as the charismatic boss Go Hye-jin — a woman who embraced even the ugliest sides of her husband Park Kyung-se while swinging between tough discipline and deep respect — became emotional, saying, “(The series') ending makes my eyes well up with tears. Thank you so much for all the love and deep interest. Both the time spent living inside that world and watching it together with all of you as viewers were truly happy.”

She added a spirited promise while quoting one of the drama’s famous lines: “Now it’s time to leave the sadness behind and go write my own story, a shining story. Because I’m someone who passed through (the series). I’ll open a thousand doors and keep moving forward without hesitation!”

Park Hae-joon, who left a heavy emotional impact as poet Hwang Jin-man — a man who trapped himself in feelings of worthlessness after becoming disgusted by the fact that he could still write brilliant poetry even after “losing” his daughter — first admitted, “It’s sad that the drama is ending.”

Echoing the central question the drama posed to the world, he added, “I may be worthless, but I’ll keep living on. Until I grow old and die,” before concluding with, “Thank you for cherishing (the series).”

Lastly, Han Sun-hwa, who fully embodied the sincere, heart-led actress Jang Mi-ran, shared, “I can’t believe it’s already the finale — I feel sad too. Even when I first received the script, I found it such a fun read, but watching it on broadcast made it even more moving and enjoyable, so for a while I felt like I was simply enjoying it as a fan of (the show) just like all of you.”

She continued, “Thanks to all the support and joy you gave Jang Mi-ran, I felt grateful once again to have played her and truly fulfilled as an actress. Thank you so much for watching and being with us all this time.”

This series of short interviews from a JTBC news release was translated into English using AI and edited by Korea Herald staff. — Ed.