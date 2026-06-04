Karina of Aespa came under online scrutiny after posting photos on social media one day before South Korea’s local elections. The timing led some internet users to revisit political controversy involving the singer last year.

On Tuesday, Karina uploaded several Instagram photos in which she wore a bright blue sleeveless top. In some images, she also appeared with blue contact lenses.

The timing of the post, however, gradually sparked discussion online, as it was uploaded one day before the June 3 local elections. Some internet users referenced a controversy from last year involving a social media post that drew speculation over the singer’s perceived political leanings.

In South Korea, political parties are closely associated with specific colors: blue for the Democratic Party and red for the People Power Party, specifically for the two main parties. Because of this, public figures sometimes spark controversy simply with the hue of their clothing, accessories, emojis or social media posts, which some people interpret as indirect political endorsements.

Rapper Lee Young-ji recently founder herself at the center of a “political color controversy” after posting photos of herself with newly dyed red hair while wearing a red shirt Sunday. A day later, she had dyed her hair back to black, posting her new subdued image with an apology.

Reactions to the discussion around Karina and Lee were divided. Some argued that assigning political meaning to the color of celebrities’ clothing is excessive, while others pointed to Karina’s earlier controversy as relevant context.

The renewed attention stems from an incident during last year’s presidential election period, when Karina posted a photo of herself wearing a red jacket with the No. 2 on it. Both the color red and the number 2 were associated with the People Power Party, prompting speculation that she was signaling support for the party. The post triggered widespread online debate and drew comments from political figures.

Karina deleted that post almost immediately and later apologized. Her agency, SM Entertainment, also issued a statement. As of press time, the latest post remained online and SM had not commented on it.

Responses to Karina’s latest post have been mixed. Some users said that posting photos featuring politically associated colors during an election period can invite misunderstanding. Others contended that the outfit looked like a stage costume and questioned whether color choices should be read as political statements.

Meanwhile, Aespa recently released the group's second LP, “Lemonade,” on May 29. It is the first full-length album from the girl group since “Armageddon” in 2024, including side tracks that feature artists such as G-Dragon, Ty Dolla $ign and Becky G.