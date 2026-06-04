Veteran liberal politician and former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, 67, shattered another political glass ceiling, becoming South Korea's first woman elected to lead a provincial or metropolitan government after winning the Gyeonggi governorship.

The Democratic Party of Korea heavyweight secured victory defeating People Power Party candidate Yang Hyang-ja in a rare contest between two female candidates. Choo won 55.04 percent of the vote, comfortably defeating Yang, who secured 39.37 percent.

The outcome guaranteed a historic first regardless of who won, but it was Choo — a six-term lawmaker and former justice minister — who ultimately claimed the distinction.

For Choo, the victory adds another chapter to a political career defined by firsts.

Often described as one of South Korea's most influential female politicians, Choo was the first female judge elected to the National Assembly, the first woman to win six parliamentary terms and the first woman to lead a ruling party through a national election cycle.

Her rise began after a decade on the bench. Recruited into politics by the late President Kim Dae-jung, then the leader of the opposition camp, Choo entered the National Assembly in 1996 and quickly established herself as one of the liberal bloc's most prominent figures.

She earned the nickname "Choo d'Arc" during Kim's successful 1997 presidential campaign, a reference to her reputation as a determined political fighter. The moniker gained broader currency during the turbulent political battles of the early 2000s, when she emerged as a leading voice within the progressive camp.

As chair of the Democratic Party from 2016 to 2018, Choo steered the party through one of the most consequential periods in modern Korean politics, including the political fallout from former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment and removal from office.

She later served as justice minister under former President Moon Jae-in, taking a central role in the push to reform the prosecution service. Her tenure was marked by fierce political battles that elevated her profile among supporters while making her one of the country's most polarizing political figures.

During the campaign, Choo sought to frame her candidacy not around symbolism but governance, arguing that the significance of being a female pioneer should be measured by the opportunities it creates for future generations rather than by the title itself.

Now, she takes charge of Gyeonggi Province, home to more than 14 million residents. The province surrounds Seoul and often serves as a barometer of national political sentiment.

Choo has pledged to expand youth welfare programs, improve transportation networks and accelerate the development of strategic industries, including semiconductors, defense manufacturing and artificial intelligence.