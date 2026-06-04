The Korean film "Colony" continued its upward streak, drawing more than 4 million admissions since its release last month, data showed Thursday.

The star-studded blockbuster reported 4,043,762 accumulated admissions as of Wednesday, adding 331,493 admissions from the previous day, according to the data released by the Korean Film Council.

The milestone came on the 14th day of its release, marking the fastest pace by a film released in South Korea this year.

"Colony" is the latest zombie thriller from director Yeon Sang-ho, whose previous works include "Train to Busan" (2016). It follows biotechnology professor Se-jeong (Jun Ji-hyun) and a group of survivors who fight to escape a building quarantined due to a virus outbreak.

The blockbuster also stars Koo Kyo-hwan as a lone wolf researcher who controls zombies, and Ji Chang-wook and Kim Shin-rok as survivors battling the zombies, alongside Jun.

"Wild Sing," a Korean comedy featuring Gang Dong-won, meanwhile, logged 160,760 admissions Wednesday, ranking No. 2 at the box office, according to the data. (Yonhap)