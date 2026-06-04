Controversy grows after voters unable to cast ballots at 14 polling stations in Seoul

The National Election Commission said Thursday that the shortage of ballot papers during Wednesday's Seoul mayoral election does not invalidate the results, saying it was not one of the grounds that would suspend or nullify the final outcome.

Some voters at 14 polling stations, particularly in the southern part of Seoul — eight in Songpa-gu, two in Gangnam-gu, two in Seocho-gu, one in Gwangjin-gu and one in Dongjak-gu — reported that they were unable to vote because NEC officials had run out of ballot papers.

“This incident, caused by a lack of ballots at some polling stations, does not constitute grounds for suspending the election or holding a reelection under the Public Official Election Act,” the NEC said in an official statement. “As such, it is impossible to halt the vote count, and the ballots must be transferred to the counting station so that voters’ intent can be confirmed.”

The state authority convened an emergency meeting at midnight after the main opposition People Power Party — whose candidate Oh Se-hoon was projected to lose in the exit polls — called for suspension of the count and a rerun of the Seoul mayoral election. PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok and party officials visited the NEC on Wednesday night to file an official complaint.

Oh began the actual vote count behind his opponent, but pulled ahead on Thursday morning. The count was still ongoing as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

The NEC on Wednesday evening issued a public apology in a televised press briefing, saying it was taking the matter seriously. It said officials had prepared ballots for only 50 percent of eligible voters in Songpa-gu for the Wednesday vote, based on their projected turnout for the district.

A shortage of ballot papers is not among the grounds for reelection stipulated in Article 195 of the Public Official Election Act. A reelection is held only when the entire election has been invalidated by a court ruling.

However, Article 197 of the same act states that if “a judgment or decision on the partial invalidation of the election becomes final,” the election authorities shall hold a reelection in the relevant voting district where the election has been invalidated.

This means a revote would require a court decision, either citywide or specifically in the affected districts.

PPP leader Jang on Wednesday called for the immediate suspension of vote counting and demanded a reelection for the entire constituency.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea, whose candidate Chong Won-o was projected to win, rejected these claims but urged the NEC to ensure that whoever is responsible for the incident is held accountable.