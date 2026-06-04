South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party was heading for a landslide victory in Wednesday’s nationwide local elections, sweeping across much of the country while leaving the main opposition People Power Party largely confined to its conservative southeastern strongholds.

As vote counting continued early Thursday, the Democratic Party was leading in 13 of 16 mayoral and gubernatorial races, while the People Power Party was ahead in three — Daegu, North Gyeongsang and South Gyeongsang provinces.

The projected outcome would mark a dramatic reversal from the 2022 local elections, when the Democrats suffered a crushing defeat and won only five metropolitan and provincial governments. The result would also put the party on course to reclaim local power for the first time in four years, following its victory in the presidential election.

According to the National Election Commission, the Democratic Party was leading as of 2 a.m. in Seoul, Busan, Incheon, Daejeon, Ulsan, Sejong, Gyeonggi, Gangwon, North Chungcheong, South Chungcheong, North Jeolla, South Jeolla and the newly integrated Gwangju-South Jeolla special self-governing city.

In the closely watched battleground of Daegu, People Power Party candidate Choo Kyung-ho was projected to win the mayoral race after overtaking Democratic Party rival Kim Boo-kyum, a former prime minister, early in the count.

As of 2:10 a.m. Thursday, with 62.68 percent of ballots counted, Choo was leading with 52.12 percent of the vote, ahead of Kim’s 46.84 percent.

Conservatives also retained North Gyeongsang Province, where incumbent governor Lee Cheol-woo of the People Power Party secured reelection.

In neighboring South Gyeongsang Province, however, the race remained highly competitive, with People Power Party candidate Park Wan-soo narrowly leading Democratic Party rival Kim Kyung-soo as of 2:40 a.m. Thursday. With 69.73 percent of ballots counted, Park had 50.85 percent of the vote, compared with Kim’s 49.14 percent.

However, the Democratic Party was also making major inroads in Seoul and Busan.

In Seoul, Democratic Party candidate Chong Won-o was leading Oh Se-hoon of the People Power Party, a conservative heavyweight seeking an unprecedented fifth term. With 59.14 percent of votes counted as of 3:15 a.m. Thursday, Chong had secured 52.22 percent of the vote, compared with Oh’s 45.08 percent.

The race had yet to be officially called, as unprecedented ballot shortages at more than a dozen polling stations in Seoul delayed the close of voting, affecting both the ballot-counting process and turnout estimates.

In Busan, one of the conservative southeast’s key strongholds, Democratic Party candidate Chun Jae-soo had effectively secured victory over incumbent People Power Party Mayor Park Hyeong-joon.

As of 2:50 a.m. Thursday, with more than 90 percent of ballots counted, Chun was leading Park by about 40,000 votes. Chun’s win would make him Busan’s second Democratic Party mayor after Oh Keo-don’s 2018 victory, returning the city to Democratic Party control after eight years.

The Democratic Party also appeared poised to flip Gangwon Province, another key battleground.

As of 2:47 a.m., Democratic Party candidate Woo Sang-ho was narrowly ahead of People Power Party rival Kim Jin-tae with 51.28 percent of the vote, compared with Kim’s 48.71 percent — a margin of 18,450 votes with 84.91 percent of ballots counted.

In North Jeolla Province, Democratic Party candidate Lee Won-taeg was projected to defeat independent rival Kim Kwan-young, the incumbent governor who had been expelled from the Democratic Party during the nomination process.

The party also secured major victories in the Seoul metropolitan area. In Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, Democratic Party candidates Choo Mi-ae and Park Chan-dae defeated People Power Party rivals Yang Hyang-ja and Yoo Jeong-bok, respectively.

Democratic Party candidates Min Hyung-bae and Wi Seong-gon were elected in the Gwangju-South Jeolla integrated metropolitan government and Jeju Province, respectively.

Choo became the first woman in South Korean constitutional history to serve as a metropolitan or provincial governor, while Min became the first elected head of an integrated metropolitan government.

The Democratic Party was also poised for a strong showing in the 14 National Assembly by-elections held alongside the local elections. Of the 14 seats up for grabs, 13 had previously been held by Democratic Party lawmakers.

As of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Democratic Party candidates were leading, projected to win or had secured victory in nine of the 14 races.

Two of the most closely watched contests were Busan’s Buk-A district and Pyeongtaek-B in Gyeonggi Province.

In Busan’s Buk-A, independent candidate Han Dong-hoon, a former People Power Party chair, was elected after defeating Democratic Party candidate Ha Jung-woo, who served as senior presidential secretary for artificial intelligence policy and future planning under the Lee Jae-myung administration.

In Pyeongtaek-B, Yoo Ui-dong of the main opposition People Power Party defeated Cho Kuk, chair of the Rebuilding Korea Party.

In Daegu’s Dalseong district, People Power Party candidate Lee Jin-sook, former chair of the Korea Communications Commission, secured victory.