A digital watch shows 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday as voters line up at a polling station in Garak-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul, where ballot shortages delayed voting past the scheduled 6 p.m. closing time. (Yonhap)
A digital watch shows 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday as voters line up at a polling station in Garak-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul, where ballot shortages delayed voting past the scheduled 6 p.m. closing time. (Yonhap)
Ruling party set for landslide with wins in Seoul, Busan: exit polls
The ruling Democratic Party of Korea is projected to take at least 11 top executive posts out of the 16 for metropolitan cities and provinces that were at stake, exit polls showed Wednesday. Only one