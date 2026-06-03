Democratic Party of Korea candidate Choo Mi-ae, who has served six terms as a lawmaker in the National Assembly, is expected to win the election for governor of Gyeonggi Province, according to an exit poll on Wednesday.

The survey showed Choo on course to beat People Power Party candidate Yang Hyang-ja and Reform Party candidate Cho Eung-cheon, with 60.4 percent of votes.

The exit poll was run by the Korea Election Pool, a body comprising representatives of the Korean Broadcasters Association and TV networks of KBS, MBC and SBS.