Korean celebrities joined voters across the country in casting their ballots Wednesday in South Korea's local elections and parliamentary by-elections, while encouraging fans to vote through social media.

Among them was Jin of BTS, who visited a polling station in Seoul's Hannam-dong after briefly returning to Korea from the group's world tour in support of its new album "Arirang." Broadcaster Jang Young-ran and actors So Yoo-jin and Yoon Jong-hoon also shared voting photos and urged fans to participate.

Several stars highlighted the importance of voting by bringing their children to the polling station, including musical actors Kim So-hyun and Son Jun-ho, as well as broadcaster Jang Sung-kyu.

Members of K-pop groups including Odd Youth encouraged fans to vote. Kani, born in 2007, cast her ballot for the first time, saying she felt proud to vote as an adult and a citizen of South Korea. Bandmate Summer said she was proud to have exercised her right to vote.

Meanwhile, Cortis' Martin and Juhun, both born in 2008 and eligible to vote for the first time, celebrated the milestone by posting photos with their early voting certificates.