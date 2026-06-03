Voting in South Korea’s local elections began at 6 a.m. Wednesday, kicking off a nationwide vote that will shape local leadership for the next four years.

People of all ages turned out to cast their ballots, including a 110-year-old woman in Gwangju. Children accompanying their parents to polling stations were also a common sight.

While polling stations are typically set up at schools and community centers, a range of everyday venues were transformed into voting sites — from badminton courts and driver’s license testing centers to wrestling arenas and car showrooms.

Here’s a look at scenes from Election Day.

A family spanning three generations pose with fists marked by ballot stamps Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, after voting in Wednesday’s June 3 local elections. (Yonhap)
A family spanning three generations pose with fists marked by ballot stamps Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, after voting in Wednesday’s June 3 local elections. (Yonhap)
People cast their ballots at a barbecue restaurant serving as a polling station in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
People cast their ballots at a barbecue restaurant serving as a polling station in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

People cast their ballots at an indoor wrestling arena serving as a polling station in Seongnam on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
People cast their ballots at an indoor wrestling arena serving as a polling station in Seongnam on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A child peeks inside a booth at a polling station in Seoul on Wednesday. (Newsis)
A child peeks inside a booth at a polling station in Seoul on Wednesday. (Newsis)
People cast their ballots at a Kia sales outlet serving as a polling station in Seoul on Wednesday. (Newsis)
People cast their ballots at a Kia sales outlet serving as a polling station in Seoul on Wednesday. (Newsis)

People vote at an indoor badminton court serving as a polling station in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
People vote at an indoor badminton court serving as a polling station in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Kim Jeong-ja, 110, the oldest voter in her district, casts her ballot at a polling station in Dong-gu, Gwangju, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Kim Jeong-ja, 110, the oldest voter in her district, casts her ballot at a polling station in Dong-gu, Gwangju, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A voter carrying a toddler casts a ballot at a polling station in Daegu on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A voter carrying a toddler casts a ballot at a polling station in Daegu on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

An elderly voter in a wheelchair casts a ballot at a polling station in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
An elderly voter in a wheelchair casts a ballot at a polling station in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A village school teacher and his family cast their ballots at a polling station in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, Wednesday. (Newsis)
A village school teacher and his family cast their ballots at a polling station in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, Wednesday. (Newsis)
Broadcast reporters wait outside a polling station in Seoul to conduct exit polls on Wednesday. (Newsis)
Broadcast reporters wait outside a polling station in Seoul to conduct exit polls on Wednesday. (Newsis)

seoy@heraldcorp.com