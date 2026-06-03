Published : June 3, 2026 - 12:20:38
Updated : June 3, 2026 - 12:21:26
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Jung Seo-young
Voting in South Korea’s local elections began at 6 a.m. Wednesday, kicking off a nationwide vote that will shape local leadership for the next four years.
People of all ages turned out to cast their ballots, including a 110-year-old woman in Gwangju. Children accompanying their parents to polling stations were also a common sight.
While polling stations are typically set up at schools and community centers, a range of everyday venues were transformed into voting sites — from badminton courts and driver’s license testing centers to wrestling arenas and car showrooms.