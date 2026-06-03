A 17-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly stabbing another teen aboard a bus in Daejeon.

Local police said that the suspect stabbed a passenger, a 14-year-old boy, on a bus traveling through Songgang-dong in Yuseong-gu on Tuesday at 9:47 p.m. and later fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further details on his condition were not immediately available.

After the incident, the suspect turned himself in to the police.

Authorities believe the stabbing occurred as passengers were deboarding. Police are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.