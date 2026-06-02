South Korean liquor-maker HiteJinro announced Tuesday that it will lower the alcoholic content of its flagship soju brand, Chamisul Fresh, from 16 percent to 15.7 percent to better align with changing consumer preferences.

Chamisul Fresh is the No. 1 soju brand by domestic sales.

This update follows the brand's last reformulation two years and four months ago. The refreshed Chamisul Fresh will be available nationwide through distribution channels starting in mid-June.

The company stated that this change addresses changing drinking trends and increasing demand for lower-alcohol beverages. The move also comes as alcohol consumption in South Korea has been on the decline.

According to data from the government-run Korean Statistical Information Service, average monthly household spending on alcoholic beverages fell 9 percent on-year to 13,000 won ($8.60) in the first quarter.

The decline was the steepest since quarterly records were calculated in 2019. It also marks the 10th consecutive quarterly decline.