진행자: 간형우, Chelsea Proctor

For these young Korean conscripts, military service is no longer lost time

기사 요약: 과거에는 군 복무가 청년기의 공백으로 여겨졌지만, 최근 한국의 젊은 남성들은 향상된 처우와 자율적인 병영 환경을 활용해 수능 준비와 자기계발, 심지어 외모 관리까지 병행하며 군 생활을 미래를 위한 투자와 성장의 시간으로 활용하고 있다.

[1] Many Korean men used to describe mandatory military service as a suffocating period spent confined to barracks, bound by rigid routines and largely disconnected from the outside world.

suffocate: 숨이 막히다

confine: 국한시키다

rigid: 엄격한

[2] Conscription was widely seen as an involuntary pause in youth, rather than a continuation of the lives they had been building.

conscription: 징병제

pause: 멈춤

[3] But for Woo Tae-hyun, his 18 months in the military were the exact opposite. It was a strategically planned step toward his future goals.

opposite: 반대

strategically: 전략적으로

[4] Discharged last December, the 22-year-old, currently enrolled at a university in Gyeonggi Province, is preparing to retake this year’s national college entrance exam, known as the Suneung, which he began studying for during military service.

discharge: (군대, 병원 등에서) 떠나는 것을 허락하다, 퇴원하다, 제대하다

enroll: 등록하다, 입학하다, 입대하다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10757995

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638