진행자: 간형우, Chelsea Proctor
From niche hobby to public courts — pickleball gains ground in Korea
기사 요약: 중장년층의 틈새 스포츠로 여겨졌던 피클볼이 낮은 진입장벽과 강한 사교성, 유명인의 관심 등에 힘입어 최근 젊은 층과 외국인 커뮤니티를 중심으로 빠르게 확산되며 새로운 생활체육 종목으로 자리 잡고 있다.
[1] The sharp “pop” of plastic balls bouncing off paddles echoed across a Seoul park, where courts once mostly used for jokgu, Korean foot volleyball, are increasingly being taken over by players of the fast-growing racket sport pickleball.
paddle: 주걱, 라켓, 노
echo: 울리다
[2] Once seen largely as a niche sport favored by older players, pickleball is now attracting younger office workers, foreign residents and former tennis players, pushing the sport further into Korea’s mainstream recreational culture.
niche: 틈새
recreational: 오락의
[3] The trend has grown visible enough that Seoul opened a 14-court pickleball complex at Gwangnaru Hangang Park on April 16, one of the city’s largest dedicated facilities for the sport to date.
visible: 보이는
dedicated: 전용의
to date: 지금까지
[4] Players and organizers say the sport is now entering a new phase in Korea, driven by changing attitudes toward fitness, affordability and social leisure.
phase: 단계
affordability: 감당할 수 있는 비용
기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10760113
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
hwkan@heraldcorp.com