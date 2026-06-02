James Milner, one of English soccer's most durable and respected veterans, has officially retired after a professional career spanning 24 years.

The 40-year-old announced his retirement Sunday on social media, bringing his playing days to an end after his contract with Brighton & Hove Albion expired. He spent the final three seasons of his career with the club.

Born in 1986, Milner made his Premier League debut for Leeds United in November 2002 at just 16 years old. At the time, he was the second-youngest player ever to appear in a Premier League match. A month later, he became the league's youngest goalscorer. That record has since been surpassed and now ranks third all-time behind Max Dowman and James Vaughan.

Over the course of his career, Milner played for six Premier League clubs: Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton. In February, he broke the Premier League's all-time appearances record. He played the 658th and final league match of his career on the final day of last season.

Milner won three Premier League titles: two with Manchester City in 2012 and 2014, and one with Liverpool in 2020. He was also a key member of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League-winning team in 2019.

During eight seasons at Liverpool, Milner played in 332 games and scored 26 goals. He also helped both Liverpool and Manchester City win FA Cup and League Cup titles.

On the international stage, Milner racked up 61 games for England after making his senior debut in 2009 playing for Aston Villa. He represented his country at two European Championships and two FIFA World Cups, serving as one of England's most reliable midfield options throughout his international career.

In his retirement statement, Milner reflected on a career that took him from relegation battles to championship celebrations.

"I've experienced unforgettable moments, from fighting to stay up to winning trophies, from European competition to representing my country," Milner said. "More than anything, the people I've met and the friendships I've made through soccer will be the memories I treasure most."

He added, "Soccer has given me far more than I ever imagined. I'm grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey."

After more than two decades at the highest level, Milner leaves the game as the Premier League's all-time appearance leader, capping one of the most consistent and enduring careers in English soccer history.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)