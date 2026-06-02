Park Min-ji, who recently became just the third player in KLPGA history to reach 20 career victories, made a significant leap in the women's world golf rankings.

In the latest women's rankings released Sunday, Park climbed 57 spots from the previous week to No. 104.

Park secured her milestone 20th KLPGA Tour title by winning the SH Suhyup Bank MBN Women's Open, which concluded on Sunday. The victory made her only the third player in KLPGA Tour history to reach the 20-win mark.

Since earning her first tour victory in 2017, Park has built one of the most successful careers in Korean women's golf. She rose as high as No. 12 in the world rankings in 2022.

Joo Soo-bin, who tied for fourth at the LPGA Tour's ShopRite LPGA Classic, also made a notable move in the rankings, climbing 42 spots to No. 210.

There were no changes at the top of the world rankings. Nelly Korda remained No. 1, Jeeno Thitikul stayed at No. 2, and Kim Hyo-joo held onto the No. 3 spot.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)