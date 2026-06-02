TCK Investments said Monday it had won a WealthBriefingAsia Award for the third consecutive year, earning recognition for its wealth management services for high-net-worth individuals in South Korea.

The award, presented by UK-based company ClearView Financial Media, recognizes excellence and innovation in private banking, family office and wealth management services across Asia.

TCK was named the winner in the Multi-Family Office, Private Bank or External Asset Manager (South Korea) category.

The firm said it was recognized for its globally diversified investment approach and emphasis on risk management, which has helped clients navigate market volatility while delivering returns that outperformed global benchmarks.

TCK added that its family office model focuses on long-term wealth preservation and growth through strategic asset allocation, global diversification and access to private-market opportunities, rather than transaction-driven investment strategies.

Accepting the award in Singapore, co-CEO Mark Tetto said the recognition reflected both the firm's investment performance and its ability to connect Korean investors with global opportunities.

Tetto said he believes the award reflects not only a track record of delivering returns of more than 3.7 times since 2013 with moderate volatility, but also the ability to provide clients with access to high-quality private-market investments via their global network.

"This award further encourages us to keep raising the bar for Korean private wealth management," he said.

TCK Founder and Chairman Ohad Topor said Korean investors have become increasingly global in their investment outlook over the past decade.

"We remain committed to helping Korean clients access broader global investment opportunities and independent long-term investment solutions," he said.