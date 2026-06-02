South Korean stocks traded lower late Tuesday morning as investors rushed to cash out market heavyweights, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street.

Opening a tad higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 188.63 points, or 2.15 percent, to 8,599.75 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, US stocks finished higher, with major indexes reaching fresh record highs as a rally in tech shares lifted market sentiment.

US chip giant Nvidia surged more than 6 percent after CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a new AI processor designed to run local agentic AI applications on personal computers.

Oil held gains as Washington struggled to get efforts toward an Iran peace deal back on track. US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were progressing at a rapid pace.

In Seoul, most large-cap shares traded in negative territory.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.93 percent, while its rival chipmaker SK hynix fell 2.59 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 4.93 percent, and electronic components maker Samsung Electro-Mechanics plunged 11.82 percent.

Defense firm Hanwha Aerospace retreated 6.41 percent after the defense company said it was ordered to suspend operations at its Daejeon factory following a deadly explosion on Monday.

The Korean won was trading at 1,516.25 won against the US dollar at 11:20 a.m., down 11.95 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)