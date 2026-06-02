Le Sserafim's 'Celebration' remix will appear in the film, group confirms

The wait for "Supergirl," the latest entry in DC Studios' rebooted superhero slate, now has a date attached — and for K-pop fans, a soundtrack to go with it.

Warner Bros. Korea said Tuesday that "Supergirl" will open in local theaters June 24, two days ahead of its North American bow. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin and the film's title hero, and Jason Momoa as the bounty hunter Lobo.

For a sizable slice of viewers, though, the bigger draw might be the soundtrack. The project has been generating buzz for featuring a collaboration with Le Sserafim, the latest in a growing run of K-pop tie-ins with Hollywood titles.

The partnership was first revealed Sunday when Source Music released a remix of "Celebration," the lead single off Le Sserafim's second LP released May 22.

The track keeps the original's hook but hits harder, with faster beats and a glossier pop finish built for the screen. Its lyrics about finding the courage to face down fear also seemed to line up with Supergirl's own arc.

What was left unsaid was how the track would figure into the movie itself. In soundtrack deals, a tie-in single doesn't always make it into the film, and the version that does can differ from the one sold to fans.

The recent Twice collab on the Netflix animated feature "KPop Demon Hunters" is a good example: the track "Takedown" heard in the movie came from the story's voice cast, while the Twice recording ran over the end credits and was listed separately on the soundtrack album.

At least a hint of an answer came late Monday, in a promo clip Warner Bros. Korea posted to its social channels featuring the group. There, Le Sserafim members confirmed the song does play in the movie, though they stopped short of saying exactly where.

"You won't know where it shows up, so stay till the end and keep your ears open," Yunjin said.

The partnership lands at a time when K-pop has become a more accepted presence across major Hollywood productions.

At least until the early 2010s, the connection rarely went past a Korean track briefly playing under a scene or over the credits, as when TVXQ's "Rising Sun" appeared in the "Fast & Furious" franchise or Wonder Girls' "Nobody" turned up in DreamWorks' "Penguins of Madagascar."

By the late 2010s, the collaborations grew more woven into films. Red Velvet voiced a group of characters in DreamWorks' 2020 release "Trolls World Tour," which also featured the group's singles "Russian Roulette" and "Zimzalabim." The track list for Marvel's 2021 "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" drew on a roster of Korean acts including Zion.T, DPR Live and Bibi.

The high-water mark so far is Twice's involvement in "KPop Demon Hunters." With the Netflix animation exploding in popularity, the group's version of "Takedown" charted on the Billboard Hot 100 alongside the in-film version, peaking at No. 50.