Across South Korea, a variety of spaces — from barbecue restaurants to wedding halls — are serving as polling stations for Wednesday's local elections and parliamentary by-elections.

In Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, Sangsang Chowoel Dwaeji Galbi, a Korean barbecue restaurant known for its pork ribs, will again open to voters as a polling station, a role it has served for more than a decade.

"We have enough room to separate the polling area from the restaurant, so business can continue as usual. I'm pleased that we can help make voting more convenient for residents," the owner, surnamed Byun, told a local news outlet.

Polling stations are typically set up at community centers, schools and government buildings, but the National Election Commission also works with private businesses and organizations, including cafes, restaurants and private academies, to secure additional sites that are both accessible and convenient for voters.

Wedding halls are among the most commonly used private polling venues, thanks to their large indoor spaces, convenient parking and accessibility.

"We have an elevator, so it's easy for elderly voters using wheelchairs and parents with strollers to get around. The restrooms are also spacious and convenient. Since we don't usually host weddings on weekdays, it won't affect business much," said the owner of a wedding hall in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, that has been designated as a polling station.

Private sports facilities, including gyms, taekwondo studios and kendo academies, are also being used as voting venues.

One such site is Munmu Kendo Academy in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, which has transformed into a polling station during elections for the past 13 years. The facility's indoor training hall spans more than 330 square meters.

Car showrooms and spaces designed for children are other practical options for election officials.

In Seoul's Gwangjin-gu, a Kia sales outlet in Neung-dong will double as a polling location, while another voting site will operate inside a Lexus showroom in Guui-dong. In Gangseo-gu, a voting site will be set up in the lobby of a city-run children's cafe, while a taekwondo gym in Hwagok-dong will serve as a polling location.

"Schools and government buildings are our first choice, but suitable public facilities are not always available. When that happens, we try to find alternative venues within the district," a NEC official said.

"Since some venues face restrictions on their business operations on the day before and the day of the election, we provide modest compensation within our budget if they request a usage fee," he said.

Voting in the June 3 local elections will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, with 14,288 polling stations operating nationwide.

Unlike during early voting, voters may only cast their ballots at their designated polling station. Polling locations can be found on voter information notices sent to households and on the NEC website.