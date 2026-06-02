US students taking K-pop classes in Los Angeles visited Korean content industry sites in the city to pitch projects, the South Korean Consulate General in Los Angeles said Tuesday.

During the visit on May 20, the students worked in teams to present global marketing plans, fandom strategies, music trend analyses and concepts for K-pop groups to industry experts, who provided feedback on their projects.

The students came from four middle and high schools in Los Angeles that currently offer K-pop classes as an elective course.

The Consulate General developed the K-pop curriculum in collaboration with the Los Angeles Unified School District in 2024.

The curriculum consists of six units covering the history of K-pop and Korean popular music, K-pop marketing and related industries, song genres, and dance.

“We will continue to support efforts to create a virtuous cycle in which education, culture and industry grow together, helping foster future talent and allowing the next generation to directly experience the value of Korea’s culture and content industry,” said Kim Young-wan, Korean consul general in Los Angeles.

“An important function of education is allowing students to study their interests and connect them to career exploration,” said Chiae Byun, an LAUSD administrator.

“The K-pop curriculum helps students understand a wide range of career paths, including music, marketing, content production, law and accounting,” Byun said.