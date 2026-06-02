A forest predator known for hunting in packs and navigating rugged mountain terrain has been named South Korea’s endangered wildlife species of the month for June, the Ministry of Energy, Climate and Environment said Tuesday.

Known in Korea as "dambi," the marten is a Class II endangered mammal recognizable by its dark brown coat and distinctive yellow neck fur. The species is found in forested areas across much of the Korean Peninsula, though it is absent from Jeju Island and some outlying islands.

The marten typically grows to about 60 centimeters in length and weighs between 3 and 6 kilograms.

Martens are agile climbers, aided by fur-covered paw pads that help them move swiftly across slippery surfaces and rugged terrain. They inhabit diverse forest landscapes, from ridgelines and mountain slopes to valleys, and often take shelter in rock crevices, hollow trees and beneath large roots.

Martens typically live in groups of two to five and feed largely on fruit, though their diet also includes rodents and birds. Martens are skilled hunters and work in packs to capture prey, according to the ministry. In some cases, they have been known to prey on water deer and wild boar piglets.

The species depends on large, connected habitats, with individual martens roaming across areas spanning up to about 60 kilometers.

That reliance on large, uninterrupted forest corridors has left martens increasingly vulnerable as development disrupts ecosystems and reduces their range. Road traffic has become a growing threat to the species.

Currently, under the Wildlife Protection and Management Act, unauthorized capture, collection, damage or killing of a Class II endangered species is punishable by up to three years in prison or fines ranging from 3 million won to 30 million won ($2,000-$20,000).