South Korea's sesame oil exports hit a record high in the first four months of 2026, driven by growing demand for healthy foods and the global popularity of Korean cuisine.

According to the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, sesame oil exports rose 37 percent on-year to $6.14 million between January and April, while export volume jumped 47.6 percent to 657 metric tons.

The United States remained the largest market for Korean sesame oil for the 14th consecutive year, accounting for 41.7 percent of total export value. Combined exports to the US and Canada made up more than half of total shipments during the period.

Korean sesame oil is also gaining traction in new markets. Exports reached 62 countries, including emerging destinations such as Australia and the Netherlands. Shipments to Australia surged 167.9 percent on-year to $2.3 million, while exports to Europe rose 42.7 percent, supported by growing demand in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The customs agency attributed the growth to rising interest in plant-based and health-conscious diets. Sesame oil, which is minimally processed and contains no chemical additives, has benefited from consumers' growing preference for natural food products.

The global rise of Korean food has also provided a boost. Korea's instant noodle exports reached $1.52 billion in 2025, while sauce exports totaled $410 million, helping introduce Korean ingredients to overseas consumers.

According to the agency, viewers exposed to Korean recipes through K-dramas, variety shows and other Korean content are increasingly attempting to recreate dishes at home, driving demand for essential Korean pantry items such as sesame oil.