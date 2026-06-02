T.O.P will meet and greet fans in Japan at a fan meeting slated to be held in Yokohama on July 9, his agency TopSpot Pictures announced Tuesday.

The singer and actor invited members of his Japanese fandom community to the event that will accommodate approximately 10,000 with free admission, out of gratitude for supporting him through thick and thin.

The singer and actor is expected to perform songs from his first solo studio album and first musical endeavor in 13 years, “Another Dimension,” which he released in April.

The album topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 15 regions and generated over 1.47 million streams on Spotify on the day of release, a 2026 record for a K-pop solo act.