Exports of sesame oil soared 37 percent in the first four months of 2026 from a year earlier to set a new record amid the growing popularity of Korean food around the world, data showed Tuesday.

Outbound shipments of sesame oil reached $6.14 million in the January-April period, with the shipment volume jumping 47.6 percent to 657 tons over the period, according to data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.

"Following higher demand for vegetable oil products driven by the global popularity of healthy eating, consumers around the world have increasingly purchased key sauces used in Korean food recipes, leading to the growth," the agency said in a release.

By destination, exports to the United States accounted for $2.6 million, or 41.7 percent of total exports, followed by Canada with $600,000 and Taiwan with $500,000.

Shipments to Australia and the Netherlands came to $500,000 and $300,000, respectively, the latest findings showed. (Yonhap)