North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a key political school of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea to mark its 80th founding anniversary, calling it a "strategic fortress" ensuring the party's existence, state media reported Tuesday.

Kim paid a "congratulatory" visit to the Central Cadres Training School of the WPK the previous day, accompanied by senior party officials, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The Central Cadres Training School is North Korea's top political education institution designed to cultivate and reeducate party cadres.

The school is "now glorifying its sacred original name ... as a strategic fortress guaranteeing the existence and development of the Party," Kim was quoted as saying in a speech by the KCNA.

He emphasized North Korea's people-centered policy approach will remain unchanged even in the midst of shifting times, though "anti-people acts," including abuse of power, bureaucratism and corruption, have emerged.

After looking around the facility, Kim watched a friendly match between North Korea's U-17 women's football team and its women's football club Naegohyang in celebration, according to the KCNA report.

Naegohyang Women's FC visited South Korea last month for the Asian Football Confederation Women's Champions League and secured the top Asian women's football title. North Korea's U-17 women's football team won the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in May.

Prior to the match, Kim warmly "took the trustworthy women players, proud daughters of the motherland, to his arms," and held a photo session with them, it said. (Yonhap)