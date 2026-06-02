South Korean stocks opened at a fresh record high Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as investor optimism surrounding artificial intelligence-related stocks continued.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 94.81 points, or 1.08 percent, to a record high of 8,893.19 at the opening bell.

The KOSPI closed at an all-time high of 8,788.38 on Monday.

Overnight, US stocks finished higher, with major indexes reaching fresh record highs as a rally in tech shares lifted market sentiment.

US chip giant Nvidia surged more than 6 percent after CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a new AI processor designed to run local agentic AI applications on personal computers.

Oil held gains as Washington struggled to get efforts toward an Iran peace deal back on track. US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were progressing at a rapid pace. (Yonhap)