South Korea and African nations agreed Monday to strengthen economic and strategic cooperation, including in supply chains and critical minerals, amid mounting global challenges, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Foreign ministers and representatives from South Korea and 50 African countries made the pledge in a joint statement after holding the Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Seoul.

The meeting discussed geopolitical instability and its impact on the global economy amid the conflict in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war and other challenges, according to the ministry.

"In light of these developments, we recognized the growing strategic importance of Africa, especially with regard to maritime routes and resources, including critical minerals. We further view this as a valuable opportunity to deepen and strengthen relations between the two sides," according to their joint statement.

Noting their potential for stronger ties, the two sides vowed to strengthen "mutually beneficial economic cooperation" by reinforcing institutional frameworks, improving mutual market access and strengthening infrastructure development cooperation.

South Korea also reaffirmed support for Africa's regional economic integration efforts under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

South Korea and Africa also agreed to strengthen cooperation in critical minerals.

"We aim to build a responsible supply chain that respects value creation, job creation, the environment, global standards and human rights," and they vowed to continue consultations on convening the second Korea-Africa Critical Minerals Dialogue following last year's inaugural dialogue, according to the statement.

The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in agriculture, food security, climate change, health, digital transformation and people-to-people exchanges. They also pledged to expand collaboration in science, technology and education.

To promote peace and stability on the continent, the two sides agreed to work more closely to counter violent extremism, prevent and resolve conflicts, and combat piracy and other maritime crimes off the coast of Africa.

"We renewed our commitment to strengthen cooperation in the field of peace and security through enhanced bilateral partnerships with interested African countries in the areas of defense and defense industry cooperation, including the conclusion of relevant memorandums of understanding, the expansion of military education programs and the provision of decommissioned Korean defense equipment," the statement read.

Regarding peace on the Korean Peninsula, South Korea and Africa highlighted the importance of efforts to resume dialogue with Pyongyang "by expanding inter-Korean exchanges, normalization of relations and achieving denuclearization in a phased manner."

To maintain momentum for practical cooperation following the ministerial meeting and the Korea-Africa Summit in 2024, the participants also welcomed Seoul's proposal to convene the Korea-Africa Summit in 2029, with details to be discussed through future consultations, the ministry said. (Yonhap)