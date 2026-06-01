Industry insiders watch for potential 'samgyeopsal summit,' as Nvidia CEO expected to meet with SK, LG, Naver chiefs

Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang is expected to visit Korea this week to meet with the heads of major South Korean companies, including SK Group, LG Group, Naver and Hyundai Motor Group, for talks on cooperation in AI chips, robotics and physical artificial intelligence.

According to reports from Yonhap News Agency, Huang is to arrive in Seoul on Thursday after attending Nvidia’s annual AI conference, GTC Taipei, in Taiwan. He is expected to begin meeting Korean industry leaders from Friday.

Huang is likely to meet SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver founder Lee Hae-jin at a samgyeopsal, or grilled pork belly, restaurant in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, according to the reports.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun is also reportedly adjusting his schedule to attend, while Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong is unlikely to join due to a prescheduled overseas business trip.

A restaurant employee reportedly told Yonhap that Nvidia had made preliminary reservations, adding that the company said it would finalize the booking after determining the exact number of guests.

The restaurant appeared to be fully booked after 6 p.m. Friday on online reservation platforms.

Industry watchers are paying attention to whether the gathering will take the form of a casual “samgyeopsal and somaek” meeting, pairing grilled pork belly with soju and beer. The choice of venue has also fueled speculation that Huang may be seeking to re-create the informal atmosphere of last year’s “Kkanbu summit.”

In October last year, Huang met Samsung’s Lee and Hyundai Motor’s Chung at a fried chicken restaurant in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, drawing attention for the unusually casual setting for a meeting among global business leaders.

The potential choice of a samgyeopsal restaurant in Seongsu-dong is also seen as symbolic. Seongsu has emerged as one of Seoul’s trendiest commercial districts, drawing young consumers, global brands, IT firms and startups, while samgyeopsal is widely viewed as a distinctly Korean, yet informal meal.

Huang’s daughter Madison Huang, senior director of product marketing for Nvidia Omniverse and robotics, is also reportedly involved in preparations for his visit. Industry sources said she helped arrange last year’s meeting over fried chicken and beer.

Nvidia also seems to be in talks with Naver to arrange a visit by Huang to Naver 1784, the company’s second headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on June 8, according to industry insiders.

Naver 1784 showcases the company’s future technologies, including robotics, cloud computing, digital twins and private 5G networks. If the visit materializes, it could lead to more concrete discussions on cooperation between the global AI chip giant and Korea’s leading online platform operator.

Huang may also throw the ceremonial first pitch at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul and attend a meeting with more Korean business leaders at The Shilla Seoul, according to the Yonhap report.

Before his visit to Korea, Huang delivered the keynote speech at GTC Taipei on Monday. Later in the evening, he was to attend the Korea Partner Night dinner. Senior officials from Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, LG Sciencepark and Naver Cloud were also expected to attend the dinner event.

Meanwhile, SK Group’s Chey was present for Huang’s keynote speech. He attended to observe Nvidia’s next-generation AI technologies and hold a separate meeting with the Nvidia chief, according to reports.