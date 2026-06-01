Two seasons after first arriving at the UEFA Champions League final stage, Lee Kang-in's future at Paris Saint-Germain appears more uncertain than ever, with speculation growing that a summer transfer could be on the horizon.

PSG defeated Arsenal in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. After a grueling 120-minute battle ended 1–1, PSG prevailed 4–3 in the penalty shootout.

Although Nuno Mendes missed one of PSG's penalties, Arsenal's Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes both failed to convert, allowing PSG to lift the coveted European Cup.

The victory gave PSG back-to-back Champions League titles, successfully defending the crown they won the previous season.

Lee, who played a meaningful role for PSG throughout the campaign, also earned his second Champions League winner's medal. It is a historic achievement for South Korean soccer, as neither Park Ji-sung nor Son Heung-min -- two of the country's most accomplished players in Europe -- managed to win the competition twice.

Yet despite the unprecedented accomplishment, there was a sense of disappointment. For the second consecutive year, Lee did not step onto the field in the Champions League final. More notably, he failed to see any action from the semifinals onward this season, making the frustration even more pronounced.

Against that backdrop, speculation about a summer transfer has naturally intensified.

French outlet Actu.fr, citing L'Equipe, reported on Sunday that PSG would celebrate the title with its home supporters on Sunday, but sporting director Luis Campos and his staff were already preparing for the summer transfer window. According to the report, despite winning consecutive Champions League titles, PSG still faces several roster decisions this summer.

The report mentioned several players whose futures could be uncertain, including goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who reportedly fell out of the starting lineup during the second half of the season; veteran captain Marquinhos, who showed signs of inconsistency as he entered his 30s; and striker Gonçalo Ramos, whose playing time declined significantly. Lee's name was also included in the discussion.

Regarding Lee and Ramos, Actu.fr wrote that "both players could look elsewhere in search of more playing time." The outlet added that Lee has been linked with Atlético Madrid and is also believed to have received a highly attractive offer from Al Ahli.

Although Lee has already built an impressive résumé at PSG, the key issue remains playing time.

While he continues to receive opportunities in domestic league matches, repeatedly finding himself on the bench during high-stakes Champions League knockout rounds could eventually force a difficult decision. With interest reportedly coming from multiple clubs, a move in search of a larger role and more consistent minutes appears increasingly plausible for the South Korean international.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)