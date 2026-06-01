New museum, observatory and dining lineup aim to transform Yeouido landmark

Hanwha Life Insurance said Monday that it would open Pompidou Center Hanwha at Seoul's iconic 63 Building on Thursday, kicking off a broader project to turn the landmark skyscraper into a cultural hub.

The project is part of Hanwha's strategy to reposition the building beyond its traditional role as a financial office tower and establish it as a mixed-use destination for art, dining, retail and leisure.

Pompidou Center Hanwha was established through a partnership between the Hanwha Foundation and the Centre Pompidou in Paris, one of the world's most influential modern and contemporary art institutions.

The museum occupies a newly renovated annex building adjacent to the 63 Building. The space was redesigned by French architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte, known for projects including the Louvre renovation, the Elysee Palace and Incheon International Airport.

Hanwha said the venue was conceived around a "box of light" concept, allowing natural light to penetrate deep into the galleries during the day while illuminating the surrounding cityscape at night.

The company expects the new museum to establish the 63 Building as a major cultural landmark while attracting more domestic and international visitors to Yeouido.

"Rather than simply renovating an aging building, we sought to create a platform that connects art, culture, lifestyle and the city," a Hanwha Life official said.

Alongside the museum, Hanwha has reopened the building's observatory as "63 Sky Picnic," a revamped attraction combining panoramic city views with immersive digital content.

Located about 250 meters above ground, the space offers 360-degree views of Seoul and the Han River while incorporating media art installations, immersive screening rooms and interactive exhibitions.

The experience extends outdoors through the newly created "63 Oudolf Garden," designed by renowned Dutch landscape architect Piet Oudolf, whose work includes New York's High Line and Chicago's Lurie Garden.

Hanwha has also overhauled the building's retail and dining offerings, bringing in 25 new tenants spanning food, beverage and lifestyle categories.

New arrivals include Hawaiian coffee and acai bowl brand Island Vintage Coffee, sandwich specialist Pazac and premium ice cream brand Benson.

The lineup also features the first Korean branch of Tokyo's highly acclaimed ramen restaurant Ramenya Shima, Michelin-recognized Pyongyang cold noodle restaurant Seoryeong, Korean dining restaurant Bistro Sanho, Thai restaurant Kapom and Japanese dining venue Gohyeon.

Hanwha said its flagship buffet restaurant will reopen later this year as a premium dining venue, while a new European-style wine dining restaurant overlooking the Han River is scheduled to open by year-end.

Hanwha Life plans to further expand the site with premium wellness facilities and AI-powered content experiences as it seeks to develop the 63 Building into what it calls a next-generation lifestyle platform.

"We plan to bring the innovative DNA of the Pompidou Center to the 63 Building and foster it as a next-generation lifestyle platform," the Hanwha Life official said.