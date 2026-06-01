Member's personal channel helps propel 'Love Attack' to new highs nearly two years after release

Rescene is enjoying an unlikely chart resurgence as "Love Attack," the lead track from the group's first EP "Scenedrome," released in August 2024, continues to climb major Korean music charts nearly two years after its release.

The renewed interest follows the viral success of member Woni's personal YouTube channel, "Hello I am Woni Nice To Meet You." Videos featuring fellow members Minami and Zena taking on gyaru, Japanese fashion subculture, and regional dialect concepts, respectively, have recently spread across social media.

The online buzz has translated directly into streaming performance. "Love Attack" reached a new career high across multiple platforms for the group, including No. 11 on Bugs' real-time chart and No. 21 on its daily chart. The song also climbed to No. 19 on Flo, No. 54 on Genie Music's real-time chart and No. 105 on its daily Top 200 chart. Its strongest performance has come on Melon, the country's streaming giant, where it rose to No. 28 on the Top 100 chart and No. 68 on the daily chart.

The track has also gained international traction, reaching No. 10 on Apple Music Korea's Top 100 chart, No. 11 on YouTube Music's Korea Top Songs chart and No. 22 on Spotify Korea's daily chart.

Music critic Lim Hee-yun attributed the song's resurgence to a combination of strong music, singers' relatable personalities and social media algorithms working in tandem.

"Good content alone is not enough. The music itself has to be good as well," Lim said Monday. "When a K-pop group's meme or viral moment creates attention online, that popularity can only translate into music consumption if their song itself resonates with listeners."

Lim also noted that while major agencies often secure songs from prominent overseas writers, smaller labels continue to produce quality music capable of reaching audiences when given the opportunity.

The center of the phenomenon has been Woni's YouTube channel. Less than four months after its launch, the channel surpassed 392,000 subscribers on May 26, exceeding that of the girl group's official YouTube account. As of Monday, it was approaching the 600,000-subscriber mark, a sixfold growth in less than a month after surpassing 100,000 subscribers on May 4.

The surge in popularity has extended beyond streaming and social media. Rescene ranked third in the Brand Reputation Index's May Rising Star rankings, behind Hybe's rookie group Cortis and actor Byeon Woo-seok. The rankings were based on an analysis of more than 108 million pieces of consumer data collected between April 30 and May 30.

Lim said the group's appeal reflects a broader trend among younger fans who increasingly favor idols that appear candid and approachable rather than carefully polished at all times.

"Fans seem to enjoy seeing rougher, more natural sides of idol groups these days," he said. "You can see a similar dynamic with Cortis. Their unfiltered charm has generated significant buzz. At the same time, it remains difficult for smaller agencies to replicate these successes because creating and promoting this kind of content still requires resources and marketing support."

Meanwhile, Rescene is set to return in July with a digital single remake.