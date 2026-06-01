Le Sserafim’s second LP debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 10, according to the chart preview published on Sunday in the US.

“Pureflow pt. 1” is the group’s fifth consecutive album to make it among the top 10 on the main albums chart, a first for a fourth-generation K-pop girl group.

The streak began with the LP “Unforgiven” (No. 6) and was carried on through the third to fifth EPs: “Easy” (No. 8), “Crazy” (No. 7) and “Hot” (No. 9).

The group is promoting the new set without Kim Chaewon, who has suspended activities due to neck pain.

Meanwhile, Le Sserafim is poised to embark on its second international tour, “Pureflow,” on July 11, starting with two shows in Incheon.