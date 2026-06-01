As the local and parliamentary by-elections draw near, candidates are going all out to appeal to voters, with a handful choosing so-called "sleepless" campaign appearances.

Some candidates have announced that they will hit the campaign trail without sleep for multiple days, while others have said they will not go home until election day.

The latest to do so was Lee Kwang-jae, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's candidate for the parliamentary by-election in Hanam-A constituency in Gyeonggi Province. According to Lee's campaign team, the candidate will not "allow even one minute of sleep for himself" for three days from Sunday until June 2.

At night, Lee will visit 24-hour restaurants and convenience stores in the electoral district to court voters. He also plans to greet early morning commuters at dawn.

"I will not stop my desperate steps toward a new change in Hanam, even if I fall," Lee said in the statement.

Shin Yong-han, the Democratic Party's candidate for a gubernatorial election in North Chungcheong Province, also embarked on a sleepless 48-hour campaign event through Sunday.

Carrying a small bag with him, Shin canvassed shops in back alleys and in traditional markets around the clock and visited industrial zones, as his southbound campaign trail started from Danyang-gun in the northern part of the province to Yeongdong-gun, which is 135 kilometers further south.

Some People Power Party candidates also opted for grueling election strategies.

Park Min-shik, a right-wing candidate for the parliamentary by-election in Busan Buk-A constituency, planned a 100-hour "sleepless" campaign from 8 p.m. on Friday until midnight Tuesday, according to his campaign team.

"As the election is coming close, I will ... demonstrate my desire to protect Buk-gu as a conservative candidate," said Park of the main opposition People Power Party on Friday. "I will mobilize all the time and physical strength at my disposal, and do my best to secure victory, even if it means harming my body."

Before Park, Kim Jin-tae, People Power Party's candidate for governor of Gangwon Province, announced plans Friday to "launch a sleepless campaign trail to reach out to even one more voter."

Other election hopefuls, the Democratic Party's Daejeon mayoral candidate Huh Tae-jung, and Incheon mayoral candidate for the People Power Party Yoo Jeong-bok, said they would not go home until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the People Power Party's Seoul mayoral candidate Oh Se-hoon's campaign team also launched its "do-or-die" plan for the campaign on Monday. Oh is set to visit all 25 wards of the capital city from Monday to Tuesday by "saving time to eat and sleep" and appeal to voters, according to his campaign team.

Under election regulations in South Korea, candidates may deliver campaign speeches from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the official campaigning period from May 21 to midnight Tuesday, while the use of microphones and sound trucks is permitted from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Unless they give public speeches or engage in noise-generating activities, candidates may hit the campaign trail to meet citizens.

Both major parties, however, announced plans at around noon Monday to halt public speeches to pay respect to a deadly explosion in Hanwha Aerospace's military equipment plant in Daejeon.