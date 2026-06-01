A woman in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of starting several fires inside her apartment building after complaining of trash left in common areas and workplace stress, police said Monday.

According to Eumseong Police Station in North Chungcheong Province, the woman allegedly set fire to paper and cardboard boxes in five locations inside an 18-story apartment building in Eumseong on Friday.

Residents quickly extinguished the fires, preventing major damage. Three people were treated at hospitals after inhaling smoke.

The woman was arrested after police analyzed security camera footage from the building.

The suspect initially denied the allegations but later confessed to starting the fires with a lighter. She reportedly told investigators that she had long been frustrated by residents leaving trash in common areas and had also been under stress at work.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.