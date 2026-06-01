A bill has been proposed to codify scholarship programs for the grandchildren of Korean War veterans from UN participating nations and designate separate commemorative dates for each country’s role in the war.

The bill, proposed by Rep. Jung Hee-yong of the main opposition People Power Party, is a revision to the Act on the Elevation of Honor of UN Korean War Veterans. It would designate 20 dates to commemorate the participation of 22 UN nations. The dates would mark the day on which troops from the respective nations arrived on the Korean Peninsula.

At present, July 27 is marked as UN Forces Participation Day, commemorating the signing of the Korean War Armistice on July 27, 1953.

The bill also proposes including a clause about scholarship programs for the grandchildren of UN veterans and developing digital educational content about the sacrifices and contributions of UN nations in the Korean War.

In order of participation, the proposed commemorative dates would be June 27 for the US; July 1 for Australia and the UK; July 19 for the Netherlands; July 28 for Canada; July 29 for France; and July 30 for New Zealand.

The date for the Philippines would be Sept. 19, followed by Oct. 17 for Turkey, Nov. 7 for Thailand, Nov. 16 for South Africa and Dec. 1 for Greece.

Belgium and Luxembourg’s participation would be marked on Jan. 31, Ethiopia’s on May 6, Colombia’s on May 8 and Sweden’s on Sept. 23.

The dates for Italy, India and Denmark would be Nov. 16, Nov. 20 and March 7, respectively, while Norwegian and German support would be marked on June 22 and Jan. 28.