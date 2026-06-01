Dreaming of a wedding at a royal palace?

More couples will be able to tie the knot at Korea's royal palaces as the Korea Heritage Service expands its outdoor wedding program from Gyeongbokgung to the Deoksugung area next year.

The agency launched the initiative in April to help reduce wedding costs for young couples while bringing historic palace spaces closer to everyday life.

A total of 293 couples from 15 countries applied for 16 spots. Following strong interest in the program, the agency increased the number of participating couples from 16 to 28 and extended the program by two weeks through early November.

The fall program will now host small weddings over six weekends from October through early November. Ceremonies will be held twice daily on Saturdays and Sundays near a scenic, more than 100-year-old ginkgo tree at the National Palace Museum of Korea inside Gyeongbokgung.

Each wedding can accommodate about 100 guests, and couples may choose either a modern or traditional Korean ceremony. The museum provides the venue, an indoor reception hall and up to 1 million won ($660) in event support.

Beginning next year, weddings will be offered in both spring and fall. The agency is considering the lawn in front of Seokjojeon Hall at Deoksugung as an additional wedding venue.