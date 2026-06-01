Kakao Corp.'s labor union said Monday it will initiate a partial walkout next week, after a second round of wage talks mediated by the government fell through last month.

Unionized members made the announcement in an official statement, saying the collective action is to secure employment stability and improve the company's compensation structure, which it claimed allows Kakao's executives to "monopolize excessive rewards."

The union added it plans to increase the scale of the strike, depending on the outcome of future negotiations.

The members will stage a four-hour strike next Wednesday and march near the company's headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)