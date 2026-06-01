Defender Cho Yu-min was ruled out of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday due to a foot injury suffered during a friendly match the previous day.

The Korea Football Association announced Cho will miss the tournament due to a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his right foot.

"He will be out for eight weeks, and we decided he won't be able to play in the World Cup," a national team official told reporters Sunday in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the Taegeuk Warriors have been training since mid-May ahead of the June 11-July 19 World Cup. "He will return home and focus on treatment and recovery."

Cho suffered the injury in a non-contact play during South Korea's 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday at BYU South Field in Provo, Utah.

After stealing the ball from an opposing player early in the second half, Cho pulled up lame and called for a team trainer, as he went down to the ground in obvious pain.

Cho was tended to by the medical staff for a few moments and walked gingerly off the pitch. He was then carried out of the stadium on the back of a team official.

The 29-year-old defender for Sharjah FC was about to make his second straight World Cup appearance.

Cho is the first injury casualty for South Korea during their US camp. Midfielder Bae Jun-ho also picked up a right ankle injury during Saturday's match, but he is expected to remain with the team.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors defender Cho Wi-je, who traveled to Salt Lake City as one of three training partners, will replace Cho Yu-min, the KFA said.

Cho Wi-je, 24, has yet to collect an international cap. He played for Busan IPark in the second-tier K League 2 for four seasons prior to joining the defending K League 1 champions Jeonbuk this season and turned heads with his steady play for one of the stingiest defenses in the top domestic competition.

Cho Wi-je was on the 55-man preliminary squad. South Korea will submit their final list by the FIFA-mandated deadline Monday.

South Korea will open their Group A play against Czechia on June 11 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Yonhap)