Joaquin Niemann is a golfer deeply in love with the sport and all the challenges that it brings.

The humbling game has made grown men cry in frustration and devastation, but on this warm Sunday in the southeastern part of South Korea, the Chilean golfer was all smiles after winning LIV Golf Korea.

Niemann defeated Talor Gooch of the United States with a birdie on the first playoff hole at the par-70 Asiad Country Club in Busan. The two shared the 54-hole lead at nine-under and finished regulation all tied up at 12-under. Niemann then clinched his eighth career LIV Golf title -- more than anyone in the tour's five-year history -- with a brilliant second shot to the 18th green that set up an easy birdie.

Niemann, who won five times in 2025, earned US$4 million with his first victory of 2026.

"It was fun out there. I really enjoy the feeling of winning again," he said at the press conference. "I love this game. Looking back at today's round, especially the back nine, I have a big passion for this game. I'm a big fan of this game of golf. It teaches you every time how can you improve. You're always learning.

"I feel like that challenge of not knowing what could happen and you just give your 100 percent commitment to everything and just let things happen is just the best feeling ever," Niemann continued. "I just freaking love this game, and I'm always going to try to do the best that I can to get better and accomplish more things, win more tournaments, grow the game, give back to my country that also gave me everything."

Niemann, 27, recalled that when he played in the final group at LIV Golf Singapore in March, he was trying too hard to win, and that approach only took him off his game.

"I feel like I was forcing everything a little bit too much," he said. "To be able to stay on my mind, stay on my lane this week, and being able to make it happen the way it happened ... so it was a beautiful day. I really enjoyed it, and super happy."

Niemann and Gooch went back and forth. Gooch first grabbed the lead at 11-under with a birdie at the fifth, and then Niemann pulled even with a birdie two holes later.

They both birdied the eighth hole before Gooch fell out of the lead when he made his first bogey of the round at the ninth.

Niemann dropped a shot at the 11th, where a bogey left the two players tied at 12-under.

And they stayed that way for the rest of regulation, with Niemann needing an extra hole to beat Gooch.

As the two played the par-4, 454-yard 18th again for the playoff, Niemann left himself only a three-foot birdie putt with an excellent wedge shot.

"I would love to describe exactly how it feels to be in that situation, but for me, it's one of the best feelings ever," he said. "We practice every day. We wake up and try to get better, try to get the wedge game better, driving, putting. When we get to that moment in a playoff, we know we can deliver and trust what we practice, trust what we're feeling and just commit to the shot. It's probably the best feeling. I love having that pressure, knowing that you've got to hit the shot, and you win the tournament. I feel like that's what I always dreamed when I was a kid, hitting that last shot and making that last putt.

"It's an unbelievable feeling, and it goes away so quick as well," he added. "I just feel like having the same opportunity next week would be awesome." (Yonhap)