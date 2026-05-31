Number of foreign visitors surged by 18.8 percent on-year in April

Foreign tourists spent more than 1.15 trillion won ($762 million) in Seoul in April, as the number of overseas visitors to the capital surpassed 1.5 million and continued to outpace pre-pandemic recovery levels, according to data released by the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Sunday.

The number of foreign visitors surged by 18.8 percent from 1.3 million in the same month in 2025. During the first four months of the year, cumulative arrivals reached 5.2 million, a 21.4 percent increase from 4.28 million recorded during the same period last year.

Card spending by overseas tourists in Seoul totaled 1.153 trillion won in April, up 50.5 percent on-year, based on data from the Korea Tourism Organization.

The figures suggest that Seoul's tourism sector has moved beyond recovery and entered a period of both quantitative and qualitative growth, city officials said.

Excluding online purchases, spending in Seoul accounted for 72.3 percent of foreign tourists' nationwide card expenditures during the month. Foreign visitors spent a total of 1.999 trillion won nationwide, including online transactions.

The city said tourist consumption patterns are increasingly shifting toward higher-value experiences, including medical services, beauty treatments and dining, in addition to traditional shopping.

Shopping remained the largest spending category, accounting for 45.4 percent of total expenditures. Medical and wellness services represented 24.8 percent, followed by food and beverage purchases at 13.1 percent and accommodation at 11 percent.

Spending at large shopping malls reached 245.2 billion won, up 62.5 percent from a year earlier. Medical tourism expenditures rose 59.2 percent to 192.1 billion won, while spending at beauty-related businesses increased 35 percent.

By district, Gangnam-gu accounted for the largest share of tourist spending at 29.1 percent, followed by Jung-gu at 27.5 percent, Mapo-gu at 7.4 percent, Seocho-gu at 6.5 percent and Jongno-gu at 5.5 percent.

City officials said spending continues to be concentrated in traditional tourism hubs such as Myeong-dong and Dongdaemun, as well as high-end consumption districts including Apgujeong, Cheongdam and Coex in southern Seoul.

Chinese visitors remained the largest source of foreign tourists in April, with 440,000 arrivals, followed by Japan with 230,000, Taiwan with 150,000, the United States with 130,000 and the Philippines with 60,000.

The city said visitor behavior varied significantly by region. According to the 2025 Seoul Tourism Survey, Japanese tourists stayed an average of 3.5 days but recorded a high repeat-visit rate of 71.2 percent. European visitors stayed much longer, averaging 7.5 days, though their repeat-visit rate stood at 26.3 percent.

Seoul said it plans to continue expanding high-value tourism offerings under its "Seoul Tourism 3-3-7-7" initiative, which aims to attract 30 million foreign visitors annually, increase per-capita spending to 3 million won, extend average stays to seven days and achieve a repeat-visit rate of 70 percent.