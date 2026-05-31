South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back met with his Singaporean counterpart Chan Chun Sing on Sunday in Singapore to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral defense and arms industry cooperation, Seoul’s Defense Ministry said.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, a major annual security forum held in Singapore.

During the meeting, the two ministers agreed to further deepen cooperation in the defense and defense industry sectors, in line with the two countries’ “strategic partnership,” which was upgraded last year to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Singapore.

Ahn stressed the need to expand defense cooperation through educational exchanges and underscored the strengths of South Korea’s weapons systems, emphasizing the importance of broadening bilateral defense industry cooperation.

He also said North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile capabilities pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region, and asked the Singaporean government to support South Korea’s policy toward North Korea aimed at establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula and achieving the North’s denuclearization.

South Korea has been seeking to expand defense diplomacy and arms industry cooperation with key partners amid growing security uncertainties in the region.