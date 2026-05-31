Hanwha Aerospace is reportedly in discussions with Germany, the UK and other European countries on potential arms deal, accelerating its defense push amid rising military spending in the region.

According to Bloomberg on Saturday, Alex Wong, global chief strategy officer at Hanwha Group, said Hanwha Aerospace is holding talks with potential European customers beyond existing partners such as Poland and Romania. The discussions cover not only defense procurement but also opportunities to establish local production facilities and develop regional workforces.

Wong told Bloomberg that the Korean defense company is expanding production capacity in Europe and the US as well as Korea as demand for ammunition, missiles and other weapons systems continues to outstrip supply.

European countries have increasingly sought to strengthen their defense capabilities amid uncertainty over long-term US military commitments. Concerns have mounted as the Donald Trump administration has pressured NATO allies to increase defense spending and take over a greater share of their own security responsibilities.

With NATO countries pledging to increase defense and security spending to 5 percent of GDP, European nations are boosting procurement of advanced weapons systems, particularly in artillery, missile defense and long-range strike capabilities.

Against this backdrop, a growing number of European countries are seeking multilayered, integrated missile defense systems that can be deployed quickly and supported by scalable local production capabilities, Wong said.

Hanwha Aerospace has positioned itself to benefit from Europe’s rearmament race, leveraging competitive pricing and relatively short delivery times compared with Western defense suppliers.

To deepen its presence in the region, the company recently established a German subsidiary in Berlin, aimed at strengthening partnerships with NATO countries and expanding its footprint in local defense supply chains.

Hanwha Aerospace is also reviewing plans to build an advanced weapons manufacturing facility in eastern Germany that could produce systems such as the Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher.

The company has already bolstered defense ties with Eastern and Northern European countries. Building on its existing partnerships with Poland and Romania, the company in February secured an agreement worth approximately 1.3 trillion won ($862 million) to supply Chunmoo rocket systems to Norway.