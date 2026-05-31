Rescued dog found covered in 6.76 kilograms of matted fur and suffering from cancer, raising concerns over pets abandoned in vacant homes

A dog was rescued from a trash-filled apartment unit on Jeju Island after being left alone for an extended period, news reports said Sunday.

A local animal welfare group, Hangbok, and police officers discovered the dog amid piles of garbage inside a fifth-floor residence in a low-rise apartment building, locally known as a villa, in Seogwipo on Tuesday.

The dog was alone in the unit when rescuers arrived. Covered in filth and weighed down by severely matted fur, the animal was unable to walk properly, according to police.

"We had been getting reports from nearby residents that a dog had been crying inside the empty home for a long time," the group told a local news outlet. "The animal was in such terrible shape that it was difficult to tell where its paws were, and even its ears were barely distinguishable."

"We can't say for certain how long the dog had been left there, but based on the condition of the home, we think it was alone for at least a couple of months."

The group's animal welfare activists shaved off layers of the dog's fur, which was hardened by dirt and waste and weighed 6.76 kilograms in all, and identified the animal as a cocker spaniel. Veterinarians estimated the dog to be about 7 years old.

Veterinary examinations revealed that the dog was suffering from liver cancer and bladder stones. The animal was also diagnosed with a severe skin condition and high levels of inflammation.

Police said they have been unable to contact the dog's owner, who is suspected of abandoning the animal.

Under Korea's Animal Protection Act, actions that cause injury, pain or stress to an animal without justifiable cause are punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($13,000).

Concerns are growing over companion animals neglected in vacant homes, as such cases often go unnoticed and are difficult to uncover without reports from local residents.

"More people appear to be leaving their dogs behind when they move, taking advantage of the fact that dogs tend not to stray far from home. While some cases involve deliberate abandonment, others occur when elderly owners die alone or are unexpectedly hospitalized, leaving their pets trapped inside vacant homes," the group said.

"In such cases, reports from local residents are crucial to rescuing neglected animals."