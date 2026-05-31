The car involved in Wednesday's deadly accident was speeding at 161 kilometers per hour just before the crash, according to officials of the Changwon Jungbu Police Station on Sunday.

Investigators analyzed the vehicle's event data recorder and found the car's speed 3.5 seconds before the fatal accident in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. The speed limit for the road was 60 kph.

Evidence suggested that the driver had attempted to brake and turn the steering wheel just before the accident.

The sedan driven by a university student in his 20s crashed into a parked bus at around 5 a.m. Wednesday, killing the driver instantly and inflicting fatal injuries on two passengers — the driver's friends, who later died at the hospital. The bus was parked illegally, although police ruled out the possibility that its position was the direct cause of the accident.

Police are unsure as to why the car was being driven at such high speeds. Officials said they are interviewing the bus driver and acquaintances of the deceased, who are being provided psychological therapy by the university.

Investigators initially attempted to request the National Forensic Service for blood sample analysis of the deceased. However, the prosecution did not seek a warrant for search and seizure.